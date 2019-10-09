Perfect Days Hawaii

Honolulu Publishing
Honolulu Publishing Company, Ltd. creates quality editorial environments and distribution systems through which businesses targeting Hawaii markets receive value from printed and electronic messages.
Honolulu Publishing was incorporated in 1977 with the acquisition of Honolulu Magazine.
Founded by King Kalakaua as Paradise of the Pacific in 1888, it is the oldest magazine west of the Mississippi. In 2001 HonPub sold Honolulu to focus on Hawaii’s visitor market. In the article below, based on a talk to senior journalism students at Hawaii Pacific University, Chairman David Pellegrin recounts HonPub’s history and lessons he learned along the way.
David M. Pellegrin
1942 – 2017
Ever since high school I knew I wanted to be a journalist, but the college I went to didn’t have a journalism program. My game plan was liberal arts and Chinese Mandarin, because someday I wanted to be a foreign correspondent in China. At that time, China was closed to all American journalists. I thought a working knowledge of the language would push me toward the front of the line when it did open up. I figured I’d get the nuts and bolts of the journalism craft through OJT (on-the-job training). In 1969, I came to Hawaii for graduate school in Asian studies on a grant from the East-West Center. After a year and a half, I left to take my first journalism job: writing editorials and, later, reporting for The Honolulu Advertiser. I’d always been drawn to narrative, long-form magazine journalism. I saw that Honolulu Magazine was not very good — and thought there was a place for a competitor. While at The Advertiser, I got together with a good friend who was the art director at one of Honolulu’s larger advertising agencies. We spent countless hours developing a plan and mockups for a new magazine to compete with Honolulu.