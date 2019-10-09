Perfect Days Hawaii

Ever since high school I knew I wanted to be a journalist, but the college I went to didn’t have a journalism program. My game plan was liberal arts and Chinese Mandarin, because someday I wanted to be a foreign correspondent in China. At that time, China was closed to all American journalists. I thought a working knowledge of the language would push me toward the front of the line when it did open up. I figured I’d get the nuts and bolts of the journalism craft through OJT (on-the-job training). In 1969, I came to Hawaii for graduate school in Asian studies on a grant from the East-West Center. After a year and a half, I left to take my first journalism job: writing editorials and, later, reporting for The Honolulu Advertiser. I’d always been drawn to narrative, long-form magazine journalism. I saw that Honolulu Magazine was not very good — and thought there was a place for a competitor. While at The Advertiser, I got together with a good friend who was the art director at one of Honolulu’s larger advertising agencies. We spent countless hours developing a plan and mockups for a new magazine to compete with Honolulu.